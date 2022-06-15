SUNBURY — The installation of the new bag of the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is expected to start next week if the weather continues to cooperate, according to Shikellamy State Park Manager Andrew Leidich.
"The bag is scheduled to be delivered to the site on Tuesday and the installation process will begin as soon as that occurs," said Ledich.
"Again, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the installation of the bag will take approximately a week. Installation advisors will be onsite from the manufacturer of the bag to oversee and inspect the work as it progresses. After installation is complete, testing will occur to be sure the bag is operational."
The temporary coffer dam in bay six has been fully constructed. The contractor, Glen O. Hawbaker, finished making improvements to the causeway road and crane pad site, said Leidich.
"Additionally, Hawbaker completed the pull testing of the bolt clamping system and removed all the bolts in bay six," he said. "Pull testing in bay seven was also complete. The bolts in bay seven passed the test and no additional work is needed on that system. Patches were made to bag seven and it is currently being tested. If the test goes well we expect to remove the flash boards in bay seven on Wednesday and today. Barring any unexpected delays, the bolt replacement in bay six should finish this week."
The $1.07 million repair project caused boating season to be delayed this year until at least mid-to-late August. The inflation of the dam each year on the Susquehanna River creates the 3,000-acre Lake Augusta, but needed repairs caused the fourth shortened boating season since 2017.