SUNBURY — A remodeled property on Front Street is now the home of a bed and breakfast that offers views of the Susquehanna River and a chance at peace and tranquility for those seeking a weekend getaway, according to the new owners.
Rob and Juniper Hunter, of Florida, purchased the property they call the Sunflower Manor, on Front and Walnut Street, less than a year ago and decided they wanted to remodel the entire three floors and turn it into a bed and breakfast.
The Hunters also live part time in the Selinsgrove area and said they wanted to provide a place in the Valley for people to get away.
There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and two half bathrooms, a game room, a full kitchen, a laundry room and plenty of parking for guests.
Sunflower Manor is a historic Victorian mansion with a modern twist, according to the website.
The home was built in 1890.
Juniper Hunter said people that stay can also enjoy a private yoga studio or workout room, play a game of pool, kick back in the sunroom, dig into a book on the fainting couch, or enjoy a glass of wine on the front porch.
The house itself features Victorian architecture including high ceilings, and stained glass panels, created by Juniper Hunter.
“We are excited for people to come and see,” she said. “This is something we wanted to do and it’s been a great project.”
Juniper Hunter said the bed and breakfast opened in late September.
“We have people already calling to stay,” she said. “We are excited.”
The Hunters said the one thing that is not inside the home are televisions.
“We wanted an intimate place for people,” Rob Hunter said. “We have WiFi for people but we didn’t want to put in any televisions.”
Juniper Hunter agreed.
“We wanted a place for people to make connections,” she said.
Sunbury Mayor Josh Brosious said he is excited to have the bed and breakfast in the city.
“’Wow’ is what comes to mind when I visited this beautiful bed and breakfast,” he said. “The views to the river from every room are magnificent, the bedrooms make you feel like royalty, and private bathrooms in every room make you feel at home. It’s an overall great location because you are within walking distance of the beautiful river and downtown. This is one of those hidden gems that you need to stay at if you are coming to Sunbury. I wish I didn’t live in town just so I had a reason to stay here.”
For more information or to book a room visit www.sunflowermanor.com