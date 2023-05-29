NEW BERLlN — Scorching afternoon heat of 89 degrees didn't stop Ronald and Frances Blatchley, of New Berlin, from attending a Memorial Day service at the New Berlin Cemetery, on Walnut Street.
"it was a beautiful ceremony," said Frances, shortly after it ended. "We're here to show that we remember those who have sacrificed for our country."
The Blatchleys were among the 40 people who participated in the service conducted by American Legion Post 957, with help from New Berlin Boy Scout Troop 520.
Jim Ruhl, a Post 957 member and a National Guardsman, was also there to help with the ceremony.
"It's hot out, but here I am," he said.
Former Post Commander Henry Halberson said, because of those who have fought for our country, "our lives are free. Because of them, our nation lives.
"When we recall the things they did ... when their country called, with divine self-sacrifice, they took up arms and formed a barricade against the nation's foes," Halberson said.
They fought for us," he continued. "For us, they fell. And now we give them honor. Let us not remember them in anguish. They would not wish our pity. For their sake, let us not forget the loved ones left behind. Our tears and words of sympathy cannot bring back the comfort of a loving hand or the music of those voices."
Those that have fallen have given more than all the rest, Halberson said.
"Because of what they did, we are all the better," he said. "On this Memorial Day, let us pledge ourselves anew in patriotic service. They have not died in vain. Let us stand in fond memory of those who have passed."