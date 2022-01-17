NEW BERIN — The New Berlin Borough Council has formed a committee to discuss feral cats in the town.
The committee consists of council members Mike Palarmo, Barry Kuhns and past President Juilianne Finkbiner, all appointed at Wednesday night’s public meeting. The committee was formed after a group of private citizens clashed last month with the council about the group’s efforts to trap, neuter and return feral cats.
“The goal of the committee is to see how we’re going to address the feral cat issue in New Berlin,” said Palarmo, who has adopted one of the cats. “What they have been doing to trap, neuter and return has been successful. We’re looking at what we want to do with this.”
Ed and Sharnel Pilko, members of Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance, and other citizens have been attending the borough council meetings to voice their opposition that some council members want to stop the feeding of stray cats. Sharnel Pilko said the committee is a step in the right direction.
“It’s good,” said Pilko. “We’re definitely moving in a positive direction. I’m very appreciative that they’re finally taking a look at the situation. I was delighted that it was even on the agenda.”
Pilko said the attention brought a lot of public support with more than a dozen emails from across the country. The committee is a “win,” she said.
“It’s a win for the town, it’s a win for the animals,” she said. “It’s a win for a community that is coming together to make New Berlin a special place that it’s meant to be.”
Since September 2020, the Pilkos have neutered 43 cats, adopted three and rehomed others through their own funding plus grants from Cherish Cats, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on saving feline lives in Central Pennsylvania. Sherrie Benjo, of New Berlin, has also trapped and neutered at least a dozen cats.
The group has teamed up with Poe’s New and Used Book Store, 428 Market St., New Berlin to host Catterina’s Quest, a free cat adoption event. The event will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 29.
“I’d love to see all the cats find loving homes, of course,” said Poe’s Owner Sarah Delp. “I also hope, deep down inside, that showcasing these poor little cat souls will help people make better decisions when it comes to all their pets. I hope more people will have their animals spayed/neutered, that there’s less animal abandonment, and more research/consideration before making the decision to get a pet. It’s a lifelong commitment to have a pet, their lifetime. Far too often ‘owners’ aren’t really prepared to uphold their end of the bargain.”
Local businesses participating include Farmstead Cupcakes, Pompeii Soaps, Creative Styles by Tiffany, Shabby to Chic Salon, Samuel Aurand House/The Emporium and Taste of Little Italy. Several local families will also be contributing baskets for a silent auction and items for a bake sale.
“Animals are not disposable and not gifts,” said Delp. “When they grow out of the cute puppy or kitten stage, they’re still dependent on their owners to protect them, feed them, and love them. What they require from us is the least we can do for all that pets give us. Hosting the event is the least I can do not only for the New Berlin Feral Cat Program, but for the cats hoping for homes. They deserve it.”