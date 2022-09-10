NEW BERLIN — Soon the fire department in New Berlin will be taking to the skies with a drone donated to them by the DuBoistown Fire Department in Lycoming County.
The drone unit for New Berlin is a first in Union County, according to Kale Geiswite, chief drone pilot and program coordinator for New Berlin.
“We would like to thank Duboistown Station 8 for the willingness to work with our department and the generosity they have shown to us,” said Geiswite.
Geiswite said working with DuBoistown has been a pleasure and they look forward to continued training with them.
“We would also like to thank Mark Langley from the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program for making this possible,” said Geiswite. “Your organization is first class and necessary in today’s changing field of emergency response.”
According to Paul Vavra, chief pilot of the drone program at DuBoistown Fire Department, they have two drone units. The department has had them both for five years.
“We upgraded to a newer model so we’re donating to New Berlin and another department to be named at a later time,” said Vavra. “We can’t think of a more deserving department than New Berlin.”
The drone will be used to assist Union, Snyder and Northumberland counties during search and rescue efforts, for finding missing persons, flood surveillance, and to give aerial views on what is happening on the ground below.
“And to keep an eye on the river and water levels,” Vavra said.
The DuBoistown and New Berlin fire departments connected through the National Public Safety Drone Donation Program (NPSDP).
NPSDP seeks to provide local first responders with drones who otherwise could not afford them.
Vavra said the cost of an average drone they would use is approximately $5,000. He said the drone being donated to New Berlin will be sent back to its manufacturer, Yuneec International based in Jinxi, China, just to check it out.
They source the machines from other public safety agencies that are upgrading their fleet of drones, or by collecting money or other in-kind donations from sponsors or private donors, and provide systems for agencies with limited budgets.
According to NPSDP, its efforts have impacted 37 different fire departments across the country and they estimate six million lives have been affected because of their efforts involving the use of drones.
Departments may either donate or request drones through their website.
Vavra said DuBoistown has worked with departments in Sullivan and Tioga counties.