NEW BERLIN — A New Berlin man allegedly strangled a woman after a verbal argument, according to state police in Milton.
Donald L. Lloyd, 55, of Hazel Street, New Berlin, was charged with a felony count of strangulation, a misdemeanor count of smile assault and a summary count of harassment. The charges were filed by state Trooper Matthew Chamberlain, of the Milton State Police Barracks, in the Mifflinburg office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch.
Police reported that a verbal argument started on June 7 between Lloyd and the female victim, which escalated into a physical confrontation. Lloyd allegedly pushed the woman to the ground multiple times and punched her in the face, police said.
Lloyd allegedly placed his right hand around the victim's throat and choked her. The victim reported slapping and scratching at Lloyd to get him off her, police said.
Lloyd was arraigned on June 7 in front of Selinsgrove District Judge Bo Trawitz and committed as a Union County inmate in lieu of $50,000 cash bail. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in front of Mensch at 3 p.m. Aug. 22.
