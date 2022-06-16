NEW BERLIN — All three borough parks in New Berlin soon may see an established set of operating hours with certain exemptions.
The borough advertised in a public notice on Wednesday that it will possibly establish hours by ordinance at their next meeting in July, according to Secretary/Treasurer Rebecca Witmer.
“It doesn’t mean it will pass, it’s just probable,” Witmer said. “It’s really just to protect the health safety and welfare of residents.”
Witmer said the borough realized they did not have set hours for the parks and thought it is a good idea to implement for good measure.
According to the proposed ordinance, “park hours," the time that any borough park or facility is open to the public, would be 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day.
Exemptions to the ordinance include if a person has written permission by Borough council, or an appointed representative, to remain on borough property past established park hours on a specific date for a specific purpose or for borough activities; or, the person is a participant in or a viewer to a scheduled sporting event, fundraiser or other community event which has been organized and/or pre-approved by the borough.