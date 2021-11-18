A decades-long debate over servicewomen, their rights in the military and gender-based disparities — including how much they have to pay for uniforms — has recently been raised by the bipartisan introduction of the FATIGUES Act by two senators.
Sens. Joni Ernst, a Republican from Iowa, and New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Hassan are the sponsors of the bill. If passed, the bill would decrease the financial stress on servicewomen for uniforms and accessories. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, “a woman who has been in the Army for 20 years has probably paid more than $8,000 out-of-pocket for uniforms. A man with the same amount of service, however, paid around $3,500.”
The FATIGUES Act — Military Forces Assuring that Treatment of Items by Gender are Uniform and Equal across the Services — would compel the Department of Defense to start continual 5-year reviews on what current and future out-of-pocket costs after enlistment may impact service people more.
The bill, Bucknell University professor Courtney Burns said, could help with the need to recruit from a broad base of people in the country in addition to eliminating some of the pay disparity.
“Generally women have shied away from the military for fear of the culture; however, making moves like this is pretty important as a recruitment tool,” said Burns, a political science professor who teaches classes including military and politics and gender and international relations. “It also signals to current servicewomen that they understand inequities that affect them.”
If women and other groups who are underrepresented in the military see attempts to include them fairly into the service, the military would become a much larger force much more representative of the people it protects, Burns said.
Earlier this year, Democratic Reps. Julia Brownley and Jackie Speier, both of California and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, the No. 3. House Republican, introduced a similar bill in the House.
Burns cited the significance of having female veterans in Congress as a driving force behind the bill. “Senator Ernst is a veteran of the Iowa National Guard and was called to active duty during Iraq,” she said. “This gives her important insight into how these types of issues affect servicewomen specifically.”
The importance of such bills can be found in the Valley and its supporters of the armed forces. Valley veteran and veterans advocate Buzz Meachum, of Northumberland, said the women and servicewomen who worked alongside him now in the Northumberland County’s Veteran Treatment Court and the Lewisburg American Legion are “very valuable” in providing legal services for women’s issues in the military.