LEWISBURG — As he watched dozens of students, including members of the football team, move most of his belongings into a dorm on Wednesday, first-year Bucknell University student Wade Shomper looked at his mom with a simple message.
“I guess this is what you paid for,” he joked.
Shomper, of Harrisburg, was one of a record 1,039 new BU students moving on to the Union County campus In Wednesday. The freshmen will go through a few days of orientation before beginning classes on Monday for all students. It was the second consecutive year Bucknell set a record for class size with 3,854 students — 3,803 undergraduates and 51 graduates — on campus this fall, also a university record.
Traditionally at Bucknell, dozens of student leaders, resident advisors and athletes help the freshman class move in, a practice that continued Wednesday.
Izzy Botko, a junior, was one of the student leaders helping the newcomers move in, a job she said she enjoys as she helps the freshmen navigate their first few days on campus.
“It’s super exciting,” she said. “It’s one of the best things at Bucknell that everyone is doing so much, willing to help everyone move in.”
One of those appreciative of the help was freshman Matthew Court of Long Island, New York, who was moving in with the help of his parents, Gina and Brian.
“It’s freedom,” Matthew said. “I’m very excited. It’s a little bit sad to leave my friends at home, but I’m here to get the job done.”
A computer science major, Court said he’s at Bucknell to “start my company and then make it take off.”
He said he chose Bucknell over two other finalists — Penn State and Florida Atlantic — because “it checked everything, it was where I felt the most comfortable and hand the best vibes.
Shomper, who will be part of the Bison track & field team as a thrower and plans to major in economics, said the day felt “surreal. It doesn’t feel like I am going to school. The summer went by quickly.
“I’m a little nervous, it will be an adjustment, but after a few weeks it will be fine,” he said as he moved in with his mother, Amy. “I am excited for track to start.”
The next few days, Botko said, will be about sharing what the Bucknell experience can be like, with the understanding that everyone comes to college with a different background.
“It’s more about sharing experiences. They all have their own knowledge coming in, but we want to help so they can have a nice transition coming to Bucknell.”
Opening convocation and candle-lighting ceremonies will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 21, in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts.
The record incoming class was selected from a record-setting applicant pool of 11,708 and comes from 37 states and 24 countries.