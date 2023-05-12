UNION TOWNSHIP — A new boat launch on the Susquehanna River will be dedicated by PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission later this month.
PennDOT Assistant Plans Engineer Matt Beck said a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at 10:30 a.m. May 24 for a boat launch under the new river bridge just off Siloh Lane in Union Township. Paperwork was recently completed to transfer management of the boat launch to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
"We constructed this new public boat launch on the Union County side of the river as mitigation for the project's impacts on the recreational use of the river," said Beck. "We had worked with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission to develop this new river access as compensation for the new river obstructions created by the piers of the bridge."
The $156 million bridge over the Susquehanna opened last year as part of the northern section of the $938 million Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
The ceremony is also for highlighting National Safe Boating Week, which falls from May 20-26.
"It will be a good occasion to both recognize this unique component of CSVT and to also promote safety as the boating season starts to ramp up," said Beck.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce Transportation Committee Chair Joe McGranaghan, also the mayor of Shamokin Dam, was welcoming of the news.
"That's a nice added feature," said McGranaghan.