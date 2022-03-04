NORTHUMBERLAND — A 15-year employee of Northumberland Borough will take over as borough manager in April.
Borough Projects Manager and Treasurer Ann Zartman, of Selinsgrove, was approved for the position by borough council members at Tuesday night’s public meeting. She will replace Jan Bowman, who plans to retire on April 17 after a 22-year career.
“I’m excited to take the job,” said Zartman. “I’m looking forward to working with council to keep the borough a great place to live, work and play.”
Bowman has been the borough manager since April 2000. Zartman started in 2007 and has been involved with sewer, police and other departments on a regular basis.
“It will be an easy transition,” said Bowman.
Zartman said one of her goals is to use $377,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to leverage other grants. She also wants to upgrade some of the borough’s technology.
Zartman will not need training to assume the position. She will be ready to go on the first day, said Borough President Paul Ruane.
“She has 15 years experience here in the borough and she knows how the borough runs,” said Ruane. “I want to keep that. She’s well qualified to do the job.”
Zartman was approved 4-3 with Ruane and council members Charles Stroup, Tim Botts and Winston Ortiz voting in favor. Council members Kaitlyn Simmons, Denise Guilbault and Frank Wetzel voted against it.
There were three other individuals interviewed, said Ruane.
Zartman’s salary is still being negotiated, said Ruane.
The borough council will seek to fill Zartman’s position.
In other business, the council members approved the hiring of Tabitha Klopp as a part-time administrative assistant and parking meter attendant for the police department. She will start at $12.43 an hour.