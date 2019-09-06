LEWISBURG — Proprietors of the craft brewery under construction on Route 45 at Brookpark Farm in East Buffalo Township settled on a name for the business: Jackass Brewing Company.
Elwood Kratzer and Larry Winans are partners in the brewery. Winans said the name was chosen to play on the characteristics of a male donkey: perseverance, hard work, stubborn, loyal.
A license for the brewery off Route 45 at Reitz Boulevard is in safekeeping status with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board while construction continues.
Footers for the approximate 4,300-square-foot brewery and tasting room were poured in August and plumbing and sewage are installed, according to Winans. The foundation and floor will be poured soon, he said.
Winans said the hope is to have the facility under roof sometime in October with brewing equipment to be installed over the following month. Test batches would begin shortly thereafter with the aim to open in mid- to late-January, Winans said.
Jackass Brewing Company will feature outdoor seating and fire pit, and will be dog-friendly outdoors, Winans said. There will be garage doors that can be rolled up to bring the outdoors into the industrial-styled interior. Light fare menu items will be locally sourced, he said.
Plans for the brewery were formally introduced last November. Winans said construction delays have resulted as he and Kratzer seek to hire as many local contractors as possible.