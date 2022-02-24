LEWISBURG — Bucknell University’s new chief of public safety is striking a conciliatory tone three weeks after starting the job and a campus walkout.
Anthony Morgan addressed ongoing issues on campus pertaining to the university’s public safety department.
“I think it’s important to recognize that within a campus environment that students are very socially conscious and students expressing their views through protest or other means is oftentimes part of the campus experience,” Morgan said.
Morgan said he believes it is important to listen and not dismiss. “I’m listening to a lot of concerns.”
He said through that will come action.
Speaking about the campus walkout on Monday, Morgan said “One thing I’m mindful of is people’s lived experience in their truth, is their truth.”
“Getting to a place where we acknowledge different folks are going to bring different experiences here, it’s really important in all of our interactions we treat everyone with dignity and respect. That’s the main start. and that we’re a big believer in giving folks the ‘why,’” he said.
Morgan admitted he did not know particular details of past events.
“I’m really focused on now and how we move forward. and that’s what I’m asking students,” said Morgan.
Morgan recognized the need to give students space to voice their feelings and said he is taking everyone’s input. “Once that process plays out we can talk about how we move forward,” he said.
Morgan said he is looking at implementing a Campus Advisory Committee. He hinted students may be involved in hiring processes for new campus safety officers and put in place similar measures.
“We’re in the draft stage of what that mission, its purpose would be, who would be the membership, the makeup, all those kinds of things.”
Hoping to “flesh out” details this semester, Morgan said he wants to “hit the ground running in the fall.”
He said that idea came directly from students.
“I do believe where you can meet the folks who serve halfway. There’s some things you can’t,” he said.
Graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff & Command, Morgan has been recognized by the International Association of Chiefs of Police for his work and received awards after instituting “significant police reforms,” according to Bucknell University.
“Chief Morgan has a proven track record of implementing practices that enhance the public’s trust between law enforcement and the community,” said Bucknell University President John Bravman says.
“He is well-prepared to both maintain safety within our campus community and provide vision and direction for key departmental diversity initiatives moving forward,” Bravman said.
At Bucknell, Morgan leads a public safety department of 24 full-time staff of commissioned and armed officers, communications officers, supervisors for traffic, safety and medical transportation, a parking coordinator and administrative assistant.
Morgan said it is reasonable for students to want to know what their police department is engaged in and what the training looks like.
“Is it a secret for us to keep? I don’t believe it is,” said Morgan.
What the final version looks like will take compromise on both sides, according to Morgan.
“It’s not going to be an oversight committee, more advisory, and the reason why not oversight is in any institution, whether you’re in the local municipal world, there’s a hierarchy internally,” Morgan said.
He said legal processes and methods prevent certain oversight. “And sometimes that gets lost when folks talk about oversight versus advisory.”
Morgan said, to him, it is all about listening to students.
“It’s something they want to do, and I believe in meeting them halfway,” he said.
Morgan said he recognized, for the future of law enforcement, “it’s going to be really crucial that we connect with college students. They are the leaders.”
The current generation’s view on law enforcement, Morgan said, is what will shape future policy and actions.
“If we’re not having that positive relationship and that pull, as a profession we can stagnate,” he said.
Experience
Previously employed as chief of police at Humboldt State University in Arcata, California, Morgan grew up on the east coast. His wife is from the midwest. The Morgans have three children.
Being in the California state system, he said, provided his family “good opportunities” within the 23-campus system.
“One of the difficulties when you get out and you’re that far away from family you don’t realize, is that pull of not being near folks that you love,” Morgan said.
Morgan said family is important. His wife is supportive of his career. He knew he wanted to be closer to family and stay in campus enforcement. “I knew we were too far. Family is extremely important to me.”
“I saw the posting. Bucknell has a great reputation,” he said. Generally entering law enforcement positions after “significant incidents,” Morgan said “this felt a little different.”
Bucknell values “community engagement, valued relational policing,” Morgan said. He thought he would be a good fit for the area.
In narcotics for 5 years, Morgan rose through the ranks. He said he wanted to get close to the east coast.
He said California has its own culture. “There’s differences between a state-run institution and private institution.”
He said both believe in student success. “Both institutions wanted to have a relational model of policing implemented, which is important.”
Morgan’s family arrived the previous week. He said “We are a perfect distance from a lot of our family” in New Jersey.