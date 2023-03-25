LEWISBURG — When Heather Temple, a Lewisburg High School graduate, thought about returning to her hometown after living in Connecticut, she decided to return home, closer to family.
Another big decision she made was to become a franchisee for Budget Blinds, a window treatment company, which seemed to fit well with both her personality and aspirations.
In her past she has been a heavy equipment operator and did cross-country truck driving for a while, “but as you get older, that becomes just brutal,” she said. “I love to drive and get out and about, but I am not one to sit behind a desk.”
Several years ago, she had looked into Budget Blinds as a business because the territory in Lewisburg was open at that time. At that time she had done research into the company, “and I was impressed. But the timing at that point wasn’t right.”
She had also been a Budget Blinds customer and so had an insider’s perspective.
It was her sister who said at one point, “why don’t you think about moving back home?” So she sold her Connecticut house and moved back to Lewisburg.
“I didn’t want to go back to driving trucks,” she said. Her mother suggested looking into Budget Blinds.
“I made a lot of calls to franchisees and corporate. I decided it was a good fit.”
But there was a lot to learn. “What people don’t know about window treatment would just floor you,” she said. “It is a major learning process, including just the basics of how to measure a window correctly.”
She did ride-alongs with other franchisees, and did training both in-person and via webinars.
Budget Blinds of Lewisburg doesn’t have a storefront location, Temple said. “I bring my right business to people,” she said.
Temple is ingratiating herself to the community and making contacts through joining the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce and seeking help from the Small Business Development Center, in Lewisurg.
Makes sense since her business territory stretches from Danville to Northumberland, down to south of Liverpool, parts of Perry and Juniata counties back up towards Mifflinburg.
Sitting down with SBDC “was just great,” Temple said. “They sound you out. Make sure you have a business plan. They also had ideas for marketing. I couldn’t have done this without their help. They have played an integral part of starting up the business.”
For more information, go to budgetblinds.com/lewisburg-pa. You can google Budget Blinds of Lewisburg and it will come up. Or call 570-524-2300 for an initial consultation.