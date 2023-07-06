SELINSGROVE — A new restaurant and oil change service business will be moving onto the Strip in Monroe Township in the next several months.
Plans have been approved in the township for McAlister's Deli to open in the former Good Wil's Restaurant location off Routes 11-15 near the Susquehanna Valley Mall, said township zoning officer Rick Bailey.
There are more than 500 McAlister's Deli restaurants in 28 states.
A new Take 5 Oil Change, based in Louisiana, is under construction north of Ultimate Car Wash. Bailey said he doesn't have an opening date.
Also, the new 5,648-square-foot car wash to be built at 709 N. Susquehanna Trail across from Sheetz has been renamed Shiny Shell, he said. The business was originally named LUV Car Wash.
— MARCIA MOORE