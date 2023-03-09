SUNBURY — The new administrator of Northumberland County Children & Youth Services said social services is her passion.
Leslie Ward, a nine-year employee of the department, was officially approved and her salary was set at $51,000 at a special salary board on Thursday. Ward became acting administrator of the department on Feb. 9 following the resignation of Katrina Gownley, who resigned in February to start a new position as the administrator of Luzerne County’s Children and Youth.
"I fell in love with this job," said Ward, who was most recently the director of social services. "It's stressful but rewarding. I knew this was where I belong. I like trying to help people."
Ward was the first supervisor of the Family Treatment Court that was established in Northumberland County in 2018 and oversaw the General Protective Services Unit and Independent Living program.
Ward, of Montoursville, said she was a stay-at-home mother until she decided to return to school and earn her bachelor's degree in psychology from Mansfield University in 2013 and her Master's Degree in social work through Marywood University.
"I always knew that I wanted to work with families and children in some way," she said. "I just didn't know what that was going to look like. I took a broad psychology with counseling concentration because that seemed to open doors in all kinds of areas."
She first worked as a drug and alcohol counselor for White Deer Run of Allenwood for six months. She was then hired at Northumberland County nine years ago.
Ward said social services and especially the treatment court hold a special place in her heart. Her son, now 25, is five years in recovery from drug addiction.
"It's a passion of mine," said Ward. "I feel like I can help families because I went through it myself. We have a huge drug and alcohol problem everywhere. No one is immune to it."
Ward said she never totally backed out of case work even as a director. She said it's important to her to "have boots on the ground" to show her employees she is willing to do whatever it takes to keep children safe.
"I will always give back, especially when it comes to drug and alcohol because I've been down this road as a parent," she said.
Ward praised her staff for the long hours and dedication to their jobs. She said she is working at 51 percent staff.
"They don't get enough recognition," said Ward. "I couldn't do this without them. They are a vital part of this agency. They're all amazing human beings."
Ward said she will continue the policy of being a Family Engagement Initiative County, which means keeping children with family, kin or close friends. The goal, she said, is to reunite children with their parents when possible and provide them with the resources to have a "happy, healthy life."
She said she also wants to grow the newly renovated Family Engagement Center, located at the Northumberland County Human Services Complex, 320 N. Second St.
"I'm hoping to continue to move in a positive direction," she said.
Ward's position and salary were unanimously approved by Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best and Controller Christopher Grayson.
Schiccatano said that Ward is already doing a great job in the position and changing the department to fit her own style. She has a good rapport with the employees.
"She has a passion for the position," said Klebon. "You can hear it in the way she talks. She loves it."
Ward has two adult children: one who works as a marketing director in Williamsport and another studying music in Nashville. She lives in Lycoming County and enjoys traveling and reading or watching mystery novels and documentaries.
In other business, the salary board set the salary of Olivia Sims, the new administrator of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, at $51,000. They also increased the current salary of the new county 911 Coordinator Brenden Ulrich by $17,500 above the current complement plan, bringing the pay to $55,500.
The salary board also:
- Eliminated the three positions of administrative secretary in court administration and created three confidential judicial administrative assistant positions at a salaried rate of $32,500 per year.
- Added one lieutenant position and on sergeant position at the county jail, bringing the total number of lieutenants and sergeants to four each.
- Created the position of administrative assistant/activities coordinator at the jail at a salary of $36,000.
- Increased the pay salary of the part-time legal secretary position in the public defenders' office to $12 per hour.