SCRANTON — U.S. Senator Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) announced today that economic development assistance programs throughout Pennsylvania, including the Susquehanna Valley, will receive $35.5 million in new funding from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) through Revolving Loan Funds as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
SEDA-COG, which serves Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, as well as Centre, Clinton, Columbia, Juniata, Lycoming, Mifflin and Perry counties, will receive $6.3 million as part of this program.
“I am pleased that Pennsylvania will receive this $35.5 million investment to help struggling small businesses and entrepreneurs that have been negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic across Pennsylvania,” Casey said in a statement. “I supported EDA funding in the CARES Act and will continue to fight for Pennsylvania’s small businesses, ensuring that minority-owned businesses receive funding and improving oversight so that these grants reach the truly small businesses that need it most.”
The CARES Act provides EDA with $1.5 billion for economic development assistance programs to help communities support businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. The EDA’s Revolving Loan Fund Program provides access to capital to enable small businesses to grow and generate new employment opportunities and help them to retain jobs that might otherwise be lost, create wealth and support minority and women-owned businesses.