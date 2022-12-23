Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills of 20 to 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 7 PM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Limit time outside. Dress in layers and cover exposed skin. Wear a hat and gloves. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&