NEW COLUMBIA — Nothing — not even a heavy Thursday morning snow storm — was going to stop Samantha Rea and her son, Charlie, 18, from delivering gifts to the residents of Country Comfort Assisted Living, in New Columbia.
Two years ago, Samantha and Charlie, a Bloomsburg University student, witnessed a heartbreaking scene that led to their visit to the assisted living home.
“We live across the street from Country Comfort Assisted Living Home,” Samantha explained. “As my son and I were decorating the front lawn with Christmas decorations, we could hear and see three women knocking on the window of the home, talking to their mother through the window.”
That was late November 2020, during the worst times of the pandemic.
The home was locked down due to COVID.
“I had recently lost my mother,” Samantha said, on Thursday. “My thought was, ‘I’d give anything to speak to my mom through a window.’ Then my son said, ‘We have to do something.’”
That Christmas was the first where Samantha and Charlie put together a gift bag for each resident and provided a gift card for each employee.
Charlie said it made him feel good to organize and provide a gift for these folks.
“It really doesn’t take a lot to give a little. I’m down to one grandparent of my own, so giving to the residents is like having a bunch of grandparents across the street,” he said.
“At this time of year everyone is so quick to think of children getting toys,” Samantha said. “And that’s wonderful. But every so often, the elderly are forgotten. Most don’t see family or receive visitors.”
Using his own money and contributions from his mom, Aunt Lesley Mertz-Lambright, and Aunt Kelly Solomon, Charlie was able to provide personal hygiene items, socks, and an ornament to each resident, all inside a Christmas stocking.
Christine Boughter, a resident, thought it was “very nice” of Samantha and Charlie to give gifts for the holiday.
She said she has three daughters who come see her during the holidays.
“I think it is awesome that someone thinks of other people,” said Jaime Bartlett, an administrative assistant at the home. She was also impressed that Charlie, a college student, would be gifting residents, and thinking to bring some joy to their residents.
The assisted living home has a capacity of 20, Bartlett said. Right now they have 17 residents.