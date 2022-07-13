BLAKESLEE — A New Columbia man and two New Jersey residents died in an accident on Monday on Interstate 80 in Kidder Township, Carbon County, according to state police in Fern Ridge.
The name of the deceased individuals will be released at a later date pending notification of family members, police said.
Troopers from Fern Ridge were dispatched at 12:48 a.m. Monday to Interstate 80 at mile marker 276 — about 60 miles east of the I-80 exits at Milton — for a two-vehicle accident in the eastbound lanes.
A commercial motor vehicle and a passenger van were involved, both sustaining major impact damage from the collision, police said.
The operator of the commercial vehicle—a 34-year-old man from New Columbia, Union County — as well as two passengers of the van — a 73-year-old woman from Newark, N.J., and a 36-year-old man from Passiac, N.J.—were found to be deceased, police said.
Responding troopers provided medical assistance to numerous passengers prior to EMS arriving, police said.
The operator of the passenger van was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol. All surviving passengers were transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley for medical treatment, police said.
The crash is still under investigation.
Troopers were assisted at the scene by Troop N Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Specialist Unit (CARS), Troop N Service Unit (FSU), Lake Harmony Fire Department, Albrightsville Fire Department, Lake Harmony EMS, White Haven EMS and Pocono Mountain Regional EMS.