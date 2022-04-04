A New Columbia man was killed in an early morning crash along Interstate 80 in Centre County on Saturday.
Michael Gates, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near milemarker 168 in Boggs Township, just north of Milesburg, state police reported.
State trooper Zach Sayers reported the two-vehicle collision involving two tractor-trailers occurred at 5:51 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes. An investigation into the crash continues, the trooper said.
Police reported another man, who has not been identified yet, was transported to Mount Nittany Medical Center. State police did not release a condition report on the other driver.
Interstate 80 was closed for more than eight hours for response, cleanup and accident reconstruction.