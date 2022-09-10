WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A 16-year-old male from New Columbia was charged with terroristic threats following comments he made to a social worker, according to state police at Milton.
Trooper Paul Materne reported the incident took place between 8:30 a.m. and 1:52 p.m. Thursday in White Deer Township, Union County.
The juvenile actor made a comment to an in-school social worker where he threatened a person name Rob and claimed he would "shoot up" a local store, police said.
The juvenile was not identified due to his age.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER