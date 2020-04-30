SUNBURY — Accused shooter Ricky Pearson was assigned new legal representation in Northumberland County Court on Thursday after a conflict of interest with his court-appointed attorney.
Judge Paige Rosini took attorney Michael Suders off as counsel of Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, who was identified as the shooter in a Nov. 10 incident in Milton. Rosini plans to assign attorney Matthew Slivinski unless Pearson wants to hire a private attorney.
The conflict is that Suders represented one of the witnesses in a previous matter, said Assistant District Attorney Julia Skinner.
The hearing on Thursday to determine whether there is enough evidence to send the case to trial was rescheduled to July. Pearson will have that hearing with co-defendants Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of Highspire, at 9:15 a.m. July 24 in front of Rosini.
The 24-year-old victim was shot four times with a .40 caliber handgun as he watched his friend fight off Sherrell and Carpenter in the first block of Elm Street on the afternoon of Nov. 10, according to arrest papers. He suffered two gunshot wounds to a leg and two to his lower torso. The dispute was over a stolen winter hat followed by a fistfight, which led to the shooting. Pearson was identified as the shooter, according to police.
Police have not identified the victim.
Pearson faces 10 criminal counts: Attempted criminal homicide, aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, riot, possessing instruments of crime, recklessly endangering another person, simple assault, simple assault with a deadly weapon and two conspiracy charges.