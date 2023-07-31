Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol is sponsoring a free Be A Loving Mirror (BALM) 8-week course targeted at those affected by another’s battle with substance use disorder or addiction.
Stacey Karchner, a BALM family recovery life coach, said a family’s wellness can have an impact on their loved one's recovery.
“Research shows that when the family gets well, the loved one has a much better chance of getting well,” she said. "The loved one’s chance of getting well diminishes without family involvement so the family can and often does make a difference.
"My hope is that the family members can get out of the shame, the silence, and the stigma and get out and get themselves help because when they get well, they are actually in turn helping their loved one,” she said.
The course, taught by Karchner, begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 17 at Recovery Church on Walnut Street in Sunbury. Classes will meet from 6 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday for eight weeks.
The brains of those dealing with substance use disorder and addictions are hijacked, as they believe that they need that one thing to survive, Karchner said. At the same time, the family’s brain is also hijacked because they believe they can fix and control and are obsessed with how things will turn out.
This is why it is so important that the loved ones also seek recovery, she said.
Karchner said the BALM course she is teaching will explore this crucial role of the family along with 11 other lessons with topics such as enabling vs. helping, self-care, and mindfulness.
One of the intentions behind the course is to help family members develop a new understanding and learn new behaviors so that they can be key supporters in their loved one's recovery rather than an obstacle.
Karchner said sometimes we think that we are helping but we are actually doing more harm to that person than good.
“Many times, we think that what we are doing is so loving, but it’s actually loving them to death,” Karchner said. “There’s a difference between loving to life and loving to death and we want to be loving that person to life.”
Karchner also said that when dealing with substance use disorder or addiction there is often this idea that we should let Johnny hit rock bottom, but this particular outlook is misguided.
“We used to say let Johnny hit rock bottom but in the BALM we say with all the fentanyl around now we can’t be waiting,” Karchner said. "So, it's really important for the family to learn how to intervene to raise rock bottom. We want to raise rock bottom; we don’t want to let them hit rock bottom because rock bottom is death."
Another goal of the course is to help the loved ones to get back to living a sane, joyful life and Karchner said she believes that this course really has changed the lives of loved ones.
“I’ve been teaching the program for 6 years in many Pennsylvania counties and I get such positive feedback from the family members,” she said. “I get such heartfelt letters about how the course has really helped them connect with their loved one again because most times the connection is lost with that loved one that is struggling.”
At the end of the 8 weeks, Karchner encourages everyone to take refresher courses and find a local support group in the area to continue with because without the support it is easy to slip back into old habits after having made progress.
Residents interested in enrolling in the course should call Stacey Karchner, BALM family recovery life coach, at 814-360-7590.