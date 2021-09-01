SUNBURY — The new courtroom in the Northumberland County Courthouse is expected to be finished this month and be immediately available for use.
Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said on Tuesday that the new courtroom on the second floor of the courthouse is likely to be completed in September. The new courtroom, which is part of the $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project, replaced the law library and will be the courtroom for senior and visiting judges.
“The law library is no longer needed,” said Skavery. “It’s all digitized. Some books are being kept for legal purposes and for aesthetics in the basement.”
The heating and cooling equipment for the HVAC system are still delayed. The contractor Bill Anskis Company, of Elysburg, is working around those issues by completing other tasks, he said.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
In May, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
Work includes installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
Carl Kanaskie, of McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg, said additional repairs for the bell tower will drive up the budget by a few thousand dollars. The damage was discovered when the scaffolding was put in place, he said.
Kanaskie said the scaffolding costs $145,000, plus monthly rental fees, to have it at the courthouse. A lift will take a person up 60 feet maximum, but the courthouse tower is 112 feet to the top.
“It’s a significant cost,” he said. “We need to do as much as possible while it’s there.”
The front section of scaffolding will be up by mid-October before being moved to one of the other sides of the building. It will not be left up over winter, he said.
The goal is to repair the tower so it can last “another 50 years,” he said.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.