SUNBURY — A new courtroom and the left exterior facade at the Northumberland County Courthouse is complete.
On a tour Tuesday, Northumberland County Planning Coordinator Justin Skavery said the new courtroom on the second floor has been operational for two weeks. Senior Judge Harold Woelfel Jr. has been the main user of the courtroom, but it is available for other senior or visiting judges.
“It’s a functioning courtroom, and it’s working pretty smoothly,” said Skavery. “The county has a lot of cases. This alleviates some of those concerns.”
The new courtroom, which is part of the $4.3 million Northumberland County Courthouse Rehabilitation project, replaced the law library. The courtroom space is 626 square feet and the office space is 235 square feet, said Skavery.
Inside the courtroom are the judge’s bench, two tables for prosecution and defense, and chairs along one side of the room. It also has videoconference capabilities.
”By having an actual fourth courtroom instead of using the jury room, we have more ability to efficiently schedule cases,” said Court Administrator Kevin O’Hearn. “It is a formalized setting that offers a more safe and secure setting. We envision utilizing this courtroom on a regular basis to handle the increasing caseload.”
The scaffolding on the left side has been taken down since that area is complete. The scaffolding along the right side will remain in place because there is work on the tower that needs to be finished. Scaffolding is being installed along Second Street for more facade work, said Skavery.
Carl Kanaskie, of McKissick Associates Architects, of Harrisburg, previously said additional repairs for the bell tower will drive up the budget by a few thousand dollars. The damage was discovered when the scaffolding was put in place, he said.
Kanaskie said the scaffolding costs $145,000, plus monthly rental fees, to have it at the courthouse. A lift will take a person up 60 feet maximum, but the courthouse tower is 112 feet to the top.
The next area of focus will be a new conference room in the back of Courtroom 1. Vents are also installed for the new HVAC system, but they are still waiting on units, which are on backorder due to supply chain issues related to COVID, Skavery said.
The air conditioning units throughout the building were removed and placed in the basement to be stored until they can be taken away for scrap, he said.
The original structure broke ground in 1865 and the first day of court was held Aug. 6, 1866. The county courthouse was placed on the National Register of Historic Places on Dec. 30, 1974.
In May, the commissioner approved $4,351,670 in contracts for general contracting, electrical work and HVAC work. Bill Anskis Company was awarded the general contracting bid of $2,782,315 that includes two alternates. LTS Plumbing and Heating, of Paxinos, was awarded the HVAC bid of $1,211,000. TRA Electric, of Watsontown, was awarded the electrical bid of $358,355 that includes three alternates.
Work includes installing a new HVAC and electrical system, adding a fourth courtroom and conference room on the second floor, restoring the exterior and painting the bell tower.
The county was awarded a $1.5 million grant through the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program and a $100,000 Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) grant toward construction costs of masonry and window sills, which required a $100,000 match from the county. A $23,500 Keystone Historic Preservation grant through the PHMC that required a matching $23,500 from the county was already used for the feasibility study.
The project is on track to be completed by next summer, said Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano.
“The stone is looking nice, the golden finial is impressive,” said Schiccatano. “By the summer we’ll have a brand spanking new historic courthouse.”