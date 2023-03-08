For the second week in a row, the state and Valley counties recorded the lowest number of new COVID-19 infections since the state began reporting data weekly in mid-May 2022.
Statewide there 7,041 new cases — 1,635 fewer than last week's total, according to the data released by the state Department of Health. There were 130 new cases reported among Valley residents, 11 fewer than last week's total of 141.
There were 117 new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide and none in the four Valley counties. It was the first week with no new deaths among Valley residents since the last week in January. The state has averaged 130 deaths per week since going to the weekly format. To date, 1,107 Valley residents and 50,398 Pennsylvanians have died due to COVID-19.
Montour and Snyder counties had slight increases in the number of new infections — Montour up to 17 from 13 and Snyder up to 32 from 30. Northumberland (59, 11 fewer than last week) and Union (22 after 28 a week ago) counties saw dips in the numbers.
Nationwide, infections fell 15 percent in the last week. Deaths and hospitalizations decreased for the third consecutive week — both down seven percent — according to data being tracked by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Johns Hopkins University.
Hospitalizations
Statewide, hospitalizations decreased by 163 — 100 or more for the second week in a row and both the largest decreases since mid-January. It is the ninth consecutive week the total has decreased. The number is down 875 from 1,747 the week of Jan. 4 to 872 in the latest report.
Geisinger Medical Center in Danville was treating 31 COVID patients — down five from last week — and Geisinger in Shamokin was treating three — up two from last week. Two of the patients at Geisinger in Danville were in intensive care units (ICU) and one was on a ventilator. There were no patients in the ICU at Shamokin for the second consecutive week. None of the 11 patients at Evangelical Community Hospital were in the ICU or on ventilators for at least the fourth consecutive week, according to the state data.
State facilities, prisons
Federal prisons in Allenwood and Lewisburg joined 93 other facilities at Level 1 COVID restrictions, the lowest of the Bureau of Prisons’ (BOP) three levels. There were two inmate cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg and no staff cases.
There were 11 inmate positives at Allenwood FCI’s low-security facility — down three — no inmate positives at Allenwood’s medium-security facility and one case at USP Allenwood. There were no staff positives at any of the state prison facilities in the Valley.
Nationwide, was one facility each at levels 2 and 3. Level 3 is the most restrictive. Institution operational levels (Level 1, Level 2 or Level 3) are based on the facilities’ COVID-19 medical isolation rate, combined percentage of staff and inmate completed vaccinations series and their respective county transmission rates.
At the State Correctional Institution in Coal Township, there were no active inmate cases and one active staff case, according to the state Department of Corrections. There were 39 (down 13 from last week) active inmate cases and 26 (down 12) active staff cases in state prisons.
There were seven active cases among those receiving services at the Selinsgrove Center — an increase of two — along with six staff cases, an increase of at least one. The state Department of Human Services does not release full data unless five or more people are positive.
There were no client cases at the Danville State Hospital — down from eight last week — and at least one staff case. There were no youth or staff cases at either the male or female juvenile detention facilities in Danville.