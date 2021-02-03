Pennsylvania registered less than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases for the fifth day in a row on Wednesday while the number of deaths linked to the novel coronavirus increased for the third consecutive day, according to state health officials.
According to new Department of Health data, there were 3,128 new cases across the state, including 62 in the Valley.
State health officials did announce another 143 deaths, the most in six days. There were eight deaths in the Valley, including seven in Northumberland County. There have now been 499 deaths in the Valley since the pandemic began last spring.
There were 62 cases in the Valley on Wednesday as the numbers continued to trend downward in the region. It was the third consecutive day with fewer than 100 new cases across the region. There were 23 new cases in Northumberland County, 21 in Snyder and nine each in Montour and Union counties.
According to state data, 20,728 Valley residents have received the first dose of a COVID vaccine — up nearly 400 from Tuesday — and 6,567 have received both.
Statewide, 850,819 residents have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, including 28,001 and Tuesday. The state reported that 216,631 residents have received both doses.
The positive test rates across the state continued to drop, according to the state's early warning dashboard. The statewide positive rate for the seven-day window ending Friday was 9.3 percent, the lowest since October.
Hospitalizations
State and Valley hospitalizations both dropped in the latest data. Statewide, as of noon Wednesday, 3,224 patients were hospitalized in Pennsylvania facilities, down 57 from Tuesday.
The number of patients in intensive care units (ICUs) statewide decreased by a dozen to 657, and the number of patients on ventilators dropped 2 to 378.
In Valley health care facilities, 114 patients are being treated for the novel coronavirus, down two from Tuesday. There are 76 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 20 in ICUs and 10 on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, 10 patients are being treated, including three in the ICU. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there are 28 patients, including five in the ICU and one on a ventilator.
Long-term care facilities
In Northumberland County nursing homes, there have been 939 resident and 226 staff cases. There have been 193 virus-related deaths at 19 affected facilities, an increase of three deaths from Tuesday's data.
In Montour County, there have been 275 resident infections, 62 staff infections and 35 deaths in six affected facilities, an increase of two deaths.
Two facilities reporting infections in Snyder County did not report any new cases or deaths. There have been 147 cases, including 116 among residents, and 20 deaths at the sites.
In seven Union County facilities, there were 229 resident cases, 39 staff member cases, along with 36 total deaths.
Prisons, state facilities
The state Department of Corrections showed 56 active cases at SCI-Coal Township, including 40 staffers. There are also 10 positive cases among inmates and six asymptomatic positive cases among inmates.
There are 172 active cases in four federal prisons in Union County according to the federal Bureau of Prisons, down seven from Tuesday.
There are still 80 active cases at three prison facilities in Allenwood, 8 inmate and 16 staff cases at the low-security unit, 2 inmate and 33 staff cases at the medium-security site and 21 staff cases at USP-Allenwood. At USP-Lewisburg, there are 92 active cases, including 68 inmates.
At the Selinsgrove Center, there are 54 active cases, up one from Tuesday, including 24 among people who receive services. To date, there have been 276 cases at the center and less than five deaths. The state does not report the specific number if it is less than five.
At the Danville State Hospital, there are no client cases and less than five staff member cases. There have been 68 total cases at the State Hospital.