New COVID-19 cases continued to drift lower on Thursday when the state Department of Health registered 2,356 new cases statewide. It marked seven consecutive days of fewer than 3,000 new cases and the third day in a row the case count was lower than the previous day.
The increase included 37 new cases in the region, including 24 in Union County. There were also 10 new cases in Northumberland County and five in Snyder County. As it continues to reconcile data, the state removed two cases from Montour County's cumulative total. Six counties statewide reported more than 100 new cases on Thursday, led by 313 new cases in Philadelphia County.
Statewide there were 81 deaths linked to the novel coronavirus, the 11th time in 12 days with fewer than 100 deaths. There were two new COVID-19-related deaths in Montour County, the 59th and 60th deaths in that county.
The positive test rate statewide fell to 6.5 percent last week, the 10th week in a row it has dropped. State health officials estimate 90 percent of residents who have tested positive since last March have recovered.
Hospitalizations
There were 1,962 Pennsylvania residents hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of noon Thursday, down 10 from Wednesday. Hospitalizations peaked on Dec. 16 at 6,346. Last spring’s peak was 2,600 in mid-April.
Statewide there were 421 residents being treated in intensive care units (ICUs), down 12 from Wednesday, while 229 patients were being treated on ventilators, down 10.
In Valley health care facilities, 56 patients were being treated for the novel coronavirus, down two from Wednesday.
There were 43 patients being treated by Geisinger in Montour County, with 13 in ICUs and eight on ventilators. At Geisinger-Shamokin, seven patients were being treated. At Evangelical Community Hospital, there were six patients being treated.
On-campus
The number of active cases remains on the decline at Bucknell University while the case count is on the rise at Susquehanna.
As of Thursday morning, Bucknell was reporting 126 active cases on campus, down two from Wednesday. The school reported 4 new positive tests. According to the school's online dashboard, 121 of the active cases are among students and 128 students are in isolation, a decrease of 10 from Wednesday's report.
Susquehanna University reports 21 active student cases — up six for the second day in a row — and no staff cases.
Nursing homes
As of noon Thursday, there have been 2,032 cases at 35 locations across the Valley, including four new cases on Wednesday.
The state does not indicate how many cases are active at long-term care facilities, just the number of cases since the pandemic began last March.
In Montour County, there have been 284 resident and 68 staff cases at six locations. There have been 39 deaths at the facilities.
In Northumberland County, 20 facilities have combined for 994 resident cases and 242 staff cases. There have been 207 combined deaths.
In Snyder County, there have been 130 resident cases and 34 staffers at two locations. There have been 20 combined deaths at the two facilities.
In Union County, 237 resident cases and 46 staff cases have been confirmed — along with 41 total deaths — at seven nursing homes.
Prisons, state facilities
The number of active cases at federal prisons in Lewisburg continued to drop. As of Thursday morning, there are 51 active COVID cases at the United States Penitentiary (USP) in Lewisburg — down six from Wednesday — including 33 inmates and 18 staffers. At Allenwood, there is one positive inmate case at the low-security unit, two positive inmate cases at the medium-security unit and two positive staff cases at USP-Allenwood.
At SCI-Coal Township, there are 165 active cases according to the Department of Corrections' most recent update, down six from last Tuesday. There are 150 active inmate cases and 15 among staffers at the facility.
There are 24 active cases —16 people receiving services and eight staffers — at the Selinsgrove Center. There are no active cases at the Danville State Hospital.