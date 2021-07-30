The number of new COVID-19 cases recorded in Pennsylvania increased by 62 percent over the past week according to the state’s early warning monitoring dashboard.
Fifty-three of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties saw more cases in the seven-day window that ended Friday than the previous week. Statewide, there were 4,091 cases this week, up from 2,515 the previous week.
The state’s positive test rate also increased more than 1 percent to 3.9 percent, the highest since the first week in June. The average number of patients hospitalized increased by more than 100 to 418.9.
Montour County was one of four counties that saw the same number of cases in each of the past two weeks, while 11 counties — including Snyder County — saw fewer cases. Montour County’s positive test rate dropped to 0.4 percent with just one new case in the county this week.
Northumberland County and Union County cases and incidence rates per 100,000 residents doubled week to week. Northumberland County’s cases went from 8 to 21 and incidence rates increased from 8.8 to 23.1. Union County’s numbers increased from 7 to 15 and 15.6 to 33.4 respectively. The positive test rates in both counties also went up by more than 1 percent.
Philadelphia County (+161), Montgomery County (+151) Allegheny County (+144) encountered the biggest increase in new cases and seven other counties have at least 50 more cases this week than the previous week.
The Early Warning Monitoring Dashboard was created to help schools determine whether they should use in-school or remote learning models due to the spread of the virus. State Health officials stopped releasing reports on the dashboard at the end of June but continue to update the figures weekly. When the reporting stopped, all four Valley counties were considered to have low rates of community transmission.