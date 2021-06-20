For Dan Winnie and Jarred Fogelman becoming first-time fathers during the COVID-19 pandemic had one advantage — giving them more private time with their wives and new sons immediately after birth.
“Don’t get me wrong, the pandemic is horrible. But we were glad to have that time alone, just the two of us to soak up our first child,” said Winnie of the first few days after his wife, Kristen, gave birth to their son, Oaklen, before they took him home.
Despite having experience with expectant motherhood and delivery, Cesar Nunez, of Sunbury, said having a child was “scary” amid the uncertainties and restrictions of a global pandemic.
Fogelman, of Watsontown, worried about whether he would be able to be at his wife’s side during her appointments and at the October birth of their first child, Owen, at Geisinger Medical Center.
“I was thankful I could be there through most of (her appointments) and it was nice to have the privacy in the hospital,” he said, particularly after the “nerve-wracking” 22 hours of labor that his wife, Jayme, endured before delivering their son by emergency cesarean section.
“I got a pretty good head start on changing diapers and feeding in the hospital,” Fogelman said.
Still, the months leading up to Owen’s birth was fraught with uncertainty, he said.
Before Oaklen’s birth on July 4 at Evangelical Community Hospital, Winnie said he experienced a lot of excitement but that emotion turned to stress when the pandemic began.
“My wife’s a school teacher and I work for the utility company, so I was an essential worker, too.
“I kept checking my temperature and wanted to protect her,” said Winnie. “We got lucky and were never exposed” to COVID-19.
Still, not knowing whether he would be able to join his wife in the delivery room ramped up his stress level.
“She didn’t want to go through this alone. We were on a week-to-week basis,” said Winnie of the changing rules at Evangelical at the height of the pandemic.
“The pandemic presented challenges for women and their partners who were going through the months leading up to the birth experience,” said Andrea Bertram, operations director at Evangelical’s Women’s Health and Cancer Services. “We found ourselves putting visitation restrictions in place that while not ideal, were meant to protect the safety of all patients.”
“That meant for many pre-birth appointments that would normally be shared with partners, like ultrasounds and hearing the heartbeat, moms had to experience it in person alone. We did try to do everything possible to work around those challenges, such as having tablets available to do Facetime or a live call, as a substitute for the in-person experience.”
The father of three girls ages 18, 13 and 10 from a previous relationship, Nunez and his fiancee, Samantha Santiago, welcomed a baby boy, Myles Alexander, on June 3 at Evangelical.
“It’s hard to bring a child into the world and not be afraid, but this was totally different,” said Nunez.
Santiago, who also has a 13-year-old son from a prior relationship, said the fear was of the unknown but Nunez was at her side throughout the delivery and has been caring for their son as she recovers from having a C-section.
“As soon as I got to hold (Myles) I was at ease,” said Nunez, who says because of the restrictions on hospital visitors and their limited contact with the public now that they’re home, he’s “gotten to connect with (Myles) even more. Unfortunately, I’m out of work so I’m able to spend more time with him. Oh my, I give props to women. It’s a hard job.”
Both Fogelman and Winnie credited the nurses and staff at the two hospitals with making the unusual situation easier and helping them adjust to fatherhood in the few days they spent in lockdown following the births of their sons.
“From a birth standpoint, even during the highest rate of COVID-19 patients in the hospital, it was important for The Family Place to allow new moms and their partners that magical experience of bringing a baby into the world together,” said Kelly Solomon, director of Maternal Child Care at Evangelical.
Now that cases of COVID-19 are falling and more people are getting vaccinated, the hospital is easing restrictions and allowing moms to have a designated support person for the duration of their stay and one visitor over the age of 16, she said.
All three families said they aren’t planning anything special for Father’s Days beyond enjoying one another.
“I’m just happy spending time with my kid and wife,” said Winnie. “I have everything I want.”