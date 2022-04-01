SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Laurie Carter as the dean of the School of the Arts and School of Humanities.
Carter presently serves as the Mellon Foundation-endowed chair of the Department of English and Foreign Languages at Hampton University in Virginia.
She will join Susquehanna on July 1.
“Laurie personifies the things we are most proud of at Susquehanna,” Provost Dave Ramsaran said. “She has used her education as a means of transforming her life and positively impacting the lives of those around her. She brings a new and exciting vision for our schools of arts and humanities and I look forward to working with her in support of our students and faculty.”
A first-generation college graduate, Carter was also considered a nontraditional student when she enrolled in college after spending six years in the U.S. Army.
She obtained her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in languages and literatures from Austin Peay State University, Tennessee. She received her doctorate in literature and criticism from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, followed by a Master of Fine Arts in creative nonfiction from Vermont College of Fine Arts.
As dean, Carter will lead two schools comprised of 78 full-time faculty within 10 departments.
“Growing up in Portsmouth, Virginia — the product of a single-parent household and a survivor of social and economic disparities that often left me emotionally and academically petrified — I could not have dreamed a more impossible, improbable dream for myself,” said Carter, the author of two memoirs and numerous essays.