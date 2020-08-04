New information has led to an investigation into the 2013 death of a 62-year-old Montour County man as criminal homicide.
State Police are searching for cellphone data to determine if anyone was in the area when Lamar Runkle was found dead in his Anthony Township driveway in November of 2013, according to a search warrant.
Runkle, of 213 Yeagle Road, was discovered dead by his sister on Nov. 18, 2013, just four days before his 63rd birthday after the woman told police she was unable to make contact with Runkle days prior, troopers said in a May search warrant signed by Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini.
Montour County District Attorney Angie Mattis would not offer much comment about the case on Tuesday. "It is an ongoing investigation," she said. "New information became available so we are pursuing it."
State police spokesman and Milton state trooper Mark Reasner said Tuesday the warrant was filed in May as part of the ongoing investigation in the case.
When Milton state police arrived at around 4 p.m., they found Runkle face down in the driveway in the rear of the driver's side of his vehicle with abrasions, bruises to his face, and left side of his rib cage, and other signs of trauma to his body, the warrant states.
Troopers said Runkle's belt was found removed and located approximately 10 feet south of his body, troopers said. Runkle's blood was found next to and on the rear door of his residence, the warrant said.
Runkle's keys were in the ignition and his wallet on the driver's seat of his vehicle, troopers said.
Small amounts of his blood were also found inside the residence, troopers said in the warrant.
The residence was also found to be in disarray with cabinets and drawers being open in the kitchen, the warrant said.
Troopers said the man's sister told them when she arrived she found her brother and the doors to the residence were locked but upon entrance of the home, it was discovered Runkle's dog locked in a bathroom, according to the warrant.
Days after the discovery of Runkle's body, an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and torso, troopers said. Runkle also suffered multiple broken ribs and the death was ruled suspicious and warranted further investigation, the warrant stated.
Runkle's estranged wife was interviewed and troopers said the two had been separated for two years and that three months prior to his death she had begun dating someone else, according to the warrant.
The woman said Runkle refused to divorce her and would call her and ask her to come home on a regular basis, troopers said in the warrant.
The woman told police the calls would often upset her new boyfriend, according to troopers.
The woman told police her boyfriend was often very aggressive and could be prone to violence, according to the warrant.
The woman told troopers she last saw Runkle in seven months prior to his death, troopers said.
Troopers said through interviews it was confirmed the boyfriend was very possessive of the woman and they were always together, according to the warrant.
The woman told troopers her boyfriend became angry because she was upset when she learned about her husband's death, according to the warrant.
The May search warrant seeks information from Google. The violation listed on the search warrant is criminal homicide.