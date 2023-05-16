SHAMOKIN — Political newcomer Rachel Wiest-Benner will be the next Sunbury District Judge after the city attorney defeated former District Judge Ben Apfelbaum Tuesday night and earned both Republican and Democratic nominations.
The seat became open after current District Judge Mike Toomey, who was elected Tuesday night to bench on the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas, decided to run for the open seat after Senior Judge Charles Saylor retired in January.
Unofficial results show Wiest-Benner earned 1,706 votes to 880 on the Republican side, Wiest-Benner won 751 to Apfelbaum's 411 on the Democratic side.
Longtime Shamokin District Judge John Gembic was defeated on both the Republican and Democratic side by political newcomer and former Shamokin police officer Bill Zalinski, while Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole retained his seat by winning both the Republican and Democratic side after beating Mount Carmel Police Officer Justin Stelma.