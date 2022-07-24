Beth and Rubens Ruba, owners of a new dog grooming location in Selinsgrove, aim to connect with their human and canine clientele on a personal level.
They want to ensure the dogs are feeling comfortable and loved in their new shop, Aruba Groomers.
“Our main goal is to focus on building clientele and a deeper connection with people and their dogs,” Rubens said.
Since the business is run right out of their home garage at 137 Peachwood Drive in Selinsgrove, clients are encouraged to make themselves feel at home during appointments, further pushing that special feeling and sense of community.
The Rubas came to find this newfound service after retiring from ministry, a career they invested 37 years into.
Rubens was the longtime pastor at the Lewisburg Alliance Church, and he said that following his retirement, they felt a disconnect with the people.
“We love people, and we love our dogs,” said Beth, adding that there was no better way to combine the two than to start their own dog grooming business.
Aruba Groomers has been open for a little over two weeks and has already catered to a dozen clients. Their goal is to continue growing, but to still enjoy retirement at the same time.
New client Nicole Snyder said she has felt the personal connection the Rubas aim for.
“Aruba Groomers gives more than just a haircut. Each dog is loved like their own,” she said.
Pam Hoffman, beamed about the experience to Beth and Rubens saying she adored the way her dog looked.
Aruba Groomers is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Rubas said they are flexible to accommodate those who might not fit into this schedule.
To make an appointment, call Beth at 570-412-5045, or find them on Facebook.