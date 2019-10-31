More than half of Pennsylvania's registered voters support an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump according to the latest Franklin & Marshall College Poll released this morning.
According to the October poll, lines are clearly drawn on impeachment. Fifty-seven percent of voters offered "strong support" for the inquiry while 37 percent "strongly oppose" it. Less than a quarter of voters — 21 percent — say it is acceptable for the President of the United States to ask a "foreign leader to investigate a political opponent, regardless of how they feel about the impeachment inquiry itself."
In the key swing state, 35 percent of Pennsylvania voters said President Trump is doing an "excellent" or "good" job and 37 percent say the president has done a good enough job to win re-election.
In the race to oppose the president next year, Vice President Joe Biden holds a double-digit lead among a crowded Democratic field. Biden is favored by 30 percent of state voters, well ahead of Elizabeth Warren (18 percent), Bernier Sanders (12 percent) and Pete Buttigieg (8 percent).
Other points from the poll:
The legalization of marijuana is supported by 58 percent of voters, but 40 percent are much less likely to support legalization if marijuana were to be sold in state liquor stores.
More than half (57 percent) of the state’s registered voters believe the state is “headed in the right direction.”
Only one in three (35 percent) registered voters believes that the United States is “headed in the right direction.”