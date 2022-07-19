WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP — A proposed new, large feed mill could bring up to 40 new jobs to the Valley.
Country View Farm, a family-owned company with relationships throughout the state, proposes to open the plant near the GAF building on Route 15, directly across from Old Route 15, according to White Deer Township Supervisor Chairman Carroll Diefenbach.
“They can get heavy rail service there,” said Diefenbach.
Supervisors voted to give preliminary approval to the project.
Country View plans to move corn and soybeans by railway, Diefenbach said.
Larson Design Group in Williamsport is working with the firm on the project, which would provide feed for hogs.
The project will take 2 years to complete.
“We’re not certain on the details yet but they're good people and want to do what's right for the community,” Diefenbach said.
Diefenbach said at this point Country View Farm is getting started and part of their profits go back into the communities they invest in.
“There’s no stock options. It’s a six-generation family-owned business,” he said.
County Commissioner Preston Boop said Union County is aware of the project and they are in the process of completing deals with White Deer Township where they have rail access and where a large feed mill could establish itself.
He said permits are issued at the local level and not at the county level.
Boop said Union County sends soy and corn already into other places in Pennsylvania.
“I could see where this would be important to the area,” Boop said.
He said Union County does not produce enough soy and corn.
He agreed there is a deficit in those areas.