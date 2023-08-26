MIDDLEBURG — Owners of two new female-owned businesses held a ribbon-cutting in Middleburg on Friday featuring more than a dozen women-led companies.
“It’s a goal of mine to create a space for female entrepreneurs to connect,” said Leah Foor who has opened a new financial services business, Primerica at 72 Paxtonville Road in Middleburg.
Foor, along with IV Coffee Co. owner Kari Boyer, held a ceremonial opening on Friday with a two-hour event featuring several other established female-owned businesses in the Valley.
“I’ve been in the financial service business for six years,” said Foor, a Beavertown resident who operated out of Bloomsburg for many years before opening her own office in Middleburg in recent months.
“I moved here in June,” she said of the Paxtonville Road location. “I wanted to serve this area, my community.”
Her target market is individuals and couples “in need of financial education,” said Foor who provides a range of services, including retirement planning and insurance needs, and financial-wellness seminars to individuals and small business owners.
For more information, visit livemore.net/Leahfoor.
Also officially launching a new business was Boyer, of Mifflinburg, who earlier this year began IV Coffee Co., a mobile coffee business.
“We had our first event in mid-July in Lewisburg,” said Boyer, who attributed the name of the company to her daughter, Trinity, a senior high school student, who a few years ago expressed an interest in working in a coffee shop and as a nurse.
“She’s my right hand now,” Boyer said of her daughter’s involvement in the business that offers a wide range of hot and cold coffee with beans supplied by 3rd Wind Coffee Co. in Sunbury.
IV Coffee Co. is at Applebees in Lewisburg from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays and at many area public events.
“My goal is to cater private events,” Boyer said.
For more information or to book IV Coffee Co., call 717-698-9594.