MILTON — The Milton Borough Council members approved or updated a series of ordinances on Wednesday night ranging from quality of life to the keeping of animals in the borough.
Each ordinance was passed unanimously by all ten council members at the public meeting on Wednesday. They will be official as soon as Mayor Tom Aber, who was absent from the meeting, signs the paperwork.
Two ordinances updated the ticketing procedures for both the Quality of Life ordinance and the proceedings of penalties for violations of all borough ordinances.
"There are no more warnings, either written or verbal, " said Code Enforcement/Zoning Officer Doug Diehl. "It goes straight to fines."
It is a fine of $25 for the first offense of the violation of the Quality of Life ordinance, $50 for the second occurrence, $100 for the third and $300 for the fourth occurrence and any additional violations. The new ordinance also updated language that would allow Diehl to either mail or attach notices to the property.
For violating level one borough ordinances, it is a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second and $150 for the third. For level two violations, it is a $50 fine for the first offense, $150 for the second and $300 for the third. For level three, the fines are $250, $450 and $600. For level four, it is $500, $750 and $1,000 or possible imprisonment.
The borough also adopted an eight-page ordinance regarding the keeping of animals in the borough in order to address the frequent action of residents bringing in "more and more exotic pets," said Diehl.
Residents are prohibited from keeping wild or exotic animals, which is defined as "any animal, including bird, fowl, reptile, non-human primates (chimpanzees, monkeys, lemurs, etc), non-domesticated cats/dogs, bears or insects not normally or ordinarily domesticated, not normally or ordinarily raised in this area and climate as livestock or for work or breeding purposes or not capable of being kept as a household pet."
Pet owners are prohibited from allowing their animals to run at large. Animals must also not make "any noise continuously and/or incessantly for a period of 10 minutes or make such noise intermittently for one-half hour or more" during any time of the day or night, according to the ordinance.
Dogs must be licensed. The feeding of stray/feral cats or animals at large is prohibited, according to the ordinance.
Additionally, the borough council adopted the latest edition of the International Property Maintenance Code.