Five counties will join together in a coalition to continue addressing the opioid epidemic.
Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour and Columbia counties will have their final individual coalition meetings this month before coming together in April to form the Regional Recovery Coalition in partnership with the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way and the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 100,306 people died in 2021 from overdoses.
“The idea moving forward is to meet as a Regional Recovery Coalition, but break out into smaller workgroups involving each respective county,” said Olivia Oden, Stigma Reduction and Education coordinator for the United Way’s United in Recovery program. “This is going to be a great way to support each organization’s work and bolster substance use disorder stigma reduction, education and overdose prevention initiatives and programs.”
United in recovery
Previously, United in Recovery, a prevention, education and community program centered around substance use disorder, started in 2016. The Columbia and Montour Counties United Way and the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way partnered with Project Bald Eagle, which was Lycoming County’s previous opioid overdose prevention effort, to hold a community conversation surrounding the opioid epidemic in the rural area, said Oden.
With the help of the University of Pittsburgh’s School of Pharmacy’s Program Evaluation and Research Unit (PITT-PERU), the United in Recovery program worked together to form three, five-county opioid coalitions: Columbia-Montour Opioid Coalition, Northumberland Opioid Coalition, Snyder-Union Opioid Coalition. These three coalitions met separately, but shared ideas and members, as there is much crossover between the five counties and the region in which the coalition’s members serve, said Oden.
United in Recovery is the name of the program under the United Way, and was integral in the implementation of the coalitions. United in Recovery works to reduce overdose deaths, provide stigma reduction education and advance prevention and progressive public health efforts within the five-county region, said Oden.
“The advantages of operating as a five-county coalition are many. There are countless members of the opioid coalitions that attend more than one monthly meeting,” she said. “There are many organizations that work to support each other and the community they serve that also attend the coalitions; working as a whole, unified Regional Recovery Coalition will bolster these efforts and strengthen communication. We are all fighting for the same thing, so why not fight together?”
Strategic plans
The three five-county coalitions have operated under the guidance of a strategic plan constructed by the members. This plan is integral to executing the duties and goals of the coalitions. With that being said, one of the processes to reorganizing into a Regional Recovery Coalition is to dive into these three plans and decide amongst members how to reformulate the three plans into one. The plans are similar in nature, and do have shared goals and ideas, said Oden.
The coalition’s main goals are working to: prevent overdose deaths; reduce the stigma of substance use disorder; break down barriers into treatment and care; connect community members to prevention and treatment options; provide education and prevention education to community members and educational systems; and advancing workforce training and education to employers involving stigma reduction and recovery support services for employees, said Oden.
Perry Meadows, Geisinger Health Plan’s medical director of government programs and chair of the Northumberland County Opioid Coalition, said the last meeting took place on March 3. He said he was at first hesitant about the larger coalition but has since become excited about it.
“When it was first brought up, I had mixed feelings,” said Meadows. “As we researched, I think long term it will serve the region well. There are a lot of good programs and people. If we can bring all of them together, it will just make it stronger.”
Four years
Northumberland County has been meeting for four years with an average of 25 to 30 people each meeting. The members came from county services, including drug and alcohol and children and youth; those from the medical community; and community members.
“I got a little emotional at the end,” said Meadows. “We’ve been together for years and accomplished some great things. I don’t live in Northumberland County or work here, but I felt like Northumberland County was home when it came to the coalition.”
Meadows said one of the larger accomplishments is bringing Naloxone to all law enforcement agencies in the county.
Meadows said he will be part of the new five-county coalition moving forward.
“A lot of it will be the coordination of services, bringing all these people and these ideas together,” said Meadows. “We’ll be able to expand the reach across the five-county area. There will be community-based programing. I want to make sure, moving forward, that we don’t lose our autonomy as a county.”
The United Way was integral during the inception of the coalitions and houses the United in Recovery Program. GSV and Columbia/Montour Counties United Way President/CEO Adrienne Mael is the driving force behind these efforts, and many of the organizations that attend the meetings and workgroups are organizations the United Way, and the United in Recovery Program, work closely with, said Oden.
Manny Giorgini, director of Northumberland County Drug and Alcohol, said the coalition itself has been coordinated through efforts of the Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way.
“I believe that there is much benefit in multi-county collaboration and I believe there is equal benefit in maintaining Northumberland County specific collaboration moving forward,” said Giorgini. “Northumberland County has received various grant funding to enhance and develop Substance Use programs in Northumberland County, and I believe that having a coalition has been integral in the grant approval process.”