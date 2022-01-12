A new year and a new cookie to sell are motivating the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania for the 2022 season.
Nearly 2 million cookies are expected to be ordered for this cookie season, said Jessica Delp, the director of product program and retail for the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania. A large cookie delivery date is planned for Saturday, Feb. 26.
With 13,000 Girl Scouts in 30 counties across central Pennsylvania, Delp said 2 million packages were sold in 2019. The sales dipped in the COVID-19 pandemic to 1.94 million packages in 2020 and 1.8 million packages in 2021.
"We saw fewer opportunities and saw fewer Scouts out in the public," said Delp. "But this year is going to be really neat. The Scouts are chomping at the bit to get out there and set up the booths."
Scout Leader Ginger Aurand, of Northumberland, and her daughter Kendall Aurand, 10, said they are looking forward to the new cookie season. Aurand has led Girl Scouts of Troop 61236 from Northumberland County for the last five years. There are 10 Scouts in the troop, she said.
"Each girl tends to sell by knocking on neighbors' doors," said Aurand. "I post on Facebook and so many folks support us."
Aurand's troop sets up a drive-thru booth in the parking lot of Sunset Skating Rink in Shamokin Dam and SportsZone in Northumberland. They will be set up at the rink from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on March 5 and 12 and will be set up at the SportZone from 6 to 9 p.m. March 4 and 11.
"Parents and girls hold up signs along the strip," said Aurand. "We just sell oodles of them. That's been wonderful."
In 2020, the booth sales were not permitted due to COVID, but the Scouts were permitted to sell at businesses. Aurand's Scouts had a lot of luck selling at Marlin's Sub Shop in Sunbury, she said.
She said she enjoys spending time with her daughter.
"We're teaching these girls about business and social skills," said Aurand. "It's been a really good experience and they're learning a lot about interacting with others."
Right now, the Scouts are gathering orders through physical and online order forms. All those pre-orders will go to a baker out of Louisville, Ky., to be delivered in a four-location Mega Drop on Feb. 26. The Scouts will pick up the cookies in Scranton, York, Harrisburg and the Susquehanna Valley Mall Parking Lot in Selinsgrove, said Delp.
Smaller deliveries to those who can't make the Mega Drop will be done from Feb. 28 to March 4. All troops will have cookies in hand by March 4, said Delp.
From March 4 to April 10, Scouts will set up traditional booths in stores, personal stands in yards, drive-thru sites and door-to-door deliveries. Payment can be done online, so the cookies can be acquired through contactless efforts, said Delp.
"It's neat to see how the program has evolved so that the girls are still reaching their goals, still learning important business and life skills, but they're still keeping everybody safe during these weird unprecedented times," said Delp.
The new cookie is called Adventurefuls, the first new cookie since the Lemon-Ups in 2019. As described on the Scout website, "An indulgent brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt, Adventurefuls take cookie lovers on a delicious taste adventure just like Girl Scouts go on their own amazing adventures all year long."
The feedback for the new cookie has been "phenomenal," said Delp. "It might even convert die-hard Thin Mint lovers. It's very delicious."
Aurand said the Scouts get a chance to taste the new cookies.
"It's wonderful, a great addition to the other cookies we're selling," said Aurand.
In addition to Adventurefuls and Lemon-Ups. the Scouts are selling traditional favorites: Thin Mints, Do-si-dos, S'mores, Tagalongs, Trefoils and Samoas.
Delp also highlighted the donation program Gift of Caring. Customers can donate online, pay for cookies and the Scouts deliver the cookies to first responders, veterans, hospitals, active service members through Operation Gratitude. Local Scouts also raise funds and then send cookies to fire departments, EMS, hospitals and other first responders.