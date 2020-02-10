Democratic candidates roll into New Hampshire for tomorrow night's first presidential primary with the Iowa caucus, and the technological glitches that muddled the results, finally in their rearview mirror.
As always, the stakes are high, but none more so than for Joe Biden, said G. Terry Madonna, director, Center for Politics and Public Affairs, Franklin and Marshall College.
"Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg tied for the lead in Iowa. Obviously, Joe Biden took a big hit. He was a distant fourth, not a close fourth in Iowa, despite the chaos," Madonna said.
In New Hampshire, according to the latest Boston Globe poll, Madonna said, Biden is fourth, with Pete Buttigieg and Bernie Sanders virtually tied for the lead.
"Biden needs something of a better showing," Madonna said. "But at least at the moment, it looks like a two-person race."
"If Biden were to drop to fifth or lower in New Hampshire, then the political pundits may start counting days until he ends his campaign," suggested Robert Speel, associate professor of political science, Penn State, The Behrend College.
Meanwhile, Biden's best hope is that he'll perform better than the polls show in New Hampshire, and that there is no decisive winner, which will allow him to go to Nevada and South Carolina, where he is polling well, Madonna said.
In Saturday's RealClear Politics, Biden has a lead in the Nevada Caucus (Feb. 22) and a much bigger lead in South Carolina (Feb. 29). RealClear is a data aggregator that averages several polls. In the Nevada caucus, Biden currently holds a 3.5 point lead over his closest competitor, Sanders; in South Carolina, that lead is 12.5 points.
Sanders remains the likely favorite to finish first in the New Hampshire Democratic primary, Speel said.
Sanders is from neighboring Vermont, he noted, and he has led in most polls there. "But being such a clear favorite also comes with high risk. If Sanders were to lose in New Hampshire, his campaign momentum would likely reverse quickly, and his odds of winning later primaries would drop."
Best chance to upset
Speel believes Buttigieg is the candidate with the best chance of an upset victory.
"If he were to surprise in New Hampshire, he would be following a pattern set many years ago by Gary Hart in New Hampshire in 1984, as the new, fresh, and different candidate," Speel said. "Hart used momentum from that victory to make a surprisingly serious challenge to establishment frontrunner Walter Mondale that year. However, if Buttigieg were to finish third or worst in New Hampshire, the opposite would likely happen, and his campaign could soon collapse as he is far behind in polls in most other states that follow."
Elizabeth Warren should have been doing better in New Hampshire than her current third or fourth in recent polls, Speel said, as she is from neighboring Massachusetts.
Warren may still be in the race, but there are signs she is running out of money, noted Nick Clark, Susquehanna University associate professor of political science. "She pulled nearly $350,000 in ad buys from Nevada and South Carolina. Warren really needed a first or second place in Iowa to regain momentum. Bloomberg has an outside shot now. I thought his strategy of waiting to compete in the later states was risky, but it turns out with that nobody has a whole lot of momentum due to the fiasco with the Iowa caucuses."
Buttigieg and Biden are likely hoping for Warren to remain in the race for another month, Clark said. "If she drops out in the next couple weeks, her support will likely consolidate behind Sanders and that could tip a lot of the individual state contests his way, especially in Nevada."
Clark suspects Buttigieg will focus right now on trying to take out Biden.
"Warren has already had to cut back on campaign spending in Nevada and South Carolina," Speel said. "If she can finish in the top two in New Hampshire, it will likely revive her campaign. Otherwise, she will decide either to drop out or to straggle on to Super Tuesday, when she would have a good chance to win in states like Massachusetts and Oklahoma, where she was born and raised."
If Amy Klobuchar finishes again in fifth place in the New Hampshire primary, she will likely either drop out or focus any remaining campaign resources to try to win Minnesota on March 3, Speel said.
Super Tuesday
If all those candidates are still running on Super Tuesday, March 3, along with Michael Bloomberg, it's almost impossible to predict what would happen, Speel said.
Other than home state victories by Sanders in Vermont and Warren in Massachusetts and Oklahoma and Klobuchar in Minnesota, and a probable Sanders or Warren win in Maine, the other six Southern states, including Texas, and the three Western states, including California, will likely be a free for all, he said.
"If someone wins a majority of the fourteen states voting that day, or wins California and Texas," Speel said, "that candidate becomes the immediate front-runner. If the states are divided among four or five different winners, the campaign goes on, with the Pennsylvania primary, April 28, likely to matter more, and even the potential for the first contested national Democratic convention since 1952."