SELINSGROVE — Penn Valley Airport will add a new hangar to accommodate six planes next year.
The plan will go before the Monroe Township planning commission next month, said Rick Bailey, town zoning officer.
Airport Authority Chairman Bruce Witkop said the aim is to begin construction on the storage hangar in the spring.
"We're full and have a waiting list. We have (aircraft) sitting outside," he said of the current hangar capability at the airport that can hold up to 36 aircrafts.
The proposed structure will be large enough for six airplanes, he said.
"I don't think we'll have any extra space," said Airport Manager Steve Bowers of the demand from pilots. "The goal is to meet the demand before it goes somewhere else."
The cost of the project — estimated to be between $300,000 and $400,000 — has nearly doubled since authority members began discussing adding a new hangar, Witkop said.
Helping to offset the expense was the $100,000 given to the authority by the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber.
Another challenge is the longstanding need for a larger hangar for corporate jets and big turboprop aircraft, which Witkop estimates will cost $1.5 million.
"There is tremendous demand for it," he said of the increasing use of the county airport by corporate travelers who want to avoid delays and other issues at commercial airports.
Authority members are considering several financing options but Witkop said the challenge is made more difficult by Penn Township and Middleburg failing to contribute financially to the airport for the past several years.
The municipalities are among nine stakeholders in the public airport. The seven others, Snyder and Union counties, Selinsgrove, Monroe Township, Shamokin Dam, Sunbury and Northumberland, contribute around $28,000 annually toward the operation.
"We're providing jobs and Middleburg and Penn Township have not paid their commitment in years," Witkop said.
Middleburg Administrator Elizabeth Paige said the borough council has not donated funds to the airport and other entities due to its "tight budget."
"This year is the first time in five years that we're doing a road project," Paige said. "We've been asking, 'Do we give a little to the airport or repair a road?'"
In-kind donations are provided when possible, she said, such as the space at the borough building provided free of charge to the Snyder County Libraries.
Penn Township Manager Julie Hartley was not available Thursday for comment.