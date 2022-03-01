LEWISBURG — Mel Ortiz spent time in front of and behind a camera. The former New York City and Philadelphia model who took ownership of the iconic Lewisburg Studio in December was “just trying to get ready for the open house” before she immersed the community entirely into her work.
The ribbon cutting at the studio, 419 Market St., will be held this Saturday at 10 a.m. There will be food, a photo booth and gifts such as t-shirts stickers and pens.
Ortiz discovered the studio was about to be up for grabs through her husband’s aunt. “I blame her for this wonderful experience,” Ortiz said.
She called John Gardner, the previous owner on the phone. “I honestly cold-called him and asked for some information.” When she spoke to Gardner, she said, it sounded like it was a possibility.
In June, after announcing his retirement Dec. 31, 2021, Gardner said he’s open to selling it or developing a partnership with the right person.
“The mission of this studio has been important. People have been begging me for 10 years not to retire,” Gardner previously said.
“We all think about our legacy at some point in our careers. John Gardner may not have been thinking about it over the years as he build his business and his brand but Lewisburg Studios has a legacy of capturing moments for many members of our community. It is good to see that legacy continue with new ownership,” said Lewisburg Mayor Kendy Alvarez.
“The amount of love he got from the community was phenomenal. He can show anyone he saw through a lens,” Ortiz said.
She said her style has differences but similar ties existed in their craft. “It was so nice to meet someone who took it to the next level.”
She felt she was honored “to nurture his baby” and wants to allow the studio to flourish.
“We just kind of went with it,” Ortiz said about her new role. “When it comes to that kind of thing, you just do it.”
Excited to work and “meet everybody,” she credited her new employees, Sam and Mandy, for the cohesiveness that exists in the studio.
“That’s what I was lacking before,” Ortiz said.
She said having extra people and time makes work “so much better.”
Aside from her husband, Ortiz gave special credit to her sister, Valerie. “She has been so phenomenal.” She said many family members are coming to celebrate her ribbon cutting this weekend.
Ortiz, who is originally from Puerto Rico where her parents reside still, lives in Orangeville with her husband, Colton, who served in the Air Force and is presently a firefighter.
“We have a little farmette” including alpacas, goats, dogs and cats, Ortiz said.
Creative streak
Growing up, Ortiz “was kind of quiet.” She discovered her creative streak early, saying people saw her personality in her work.
“I figured I can do that too. I can show other people who they are (through her work),” she said.
Ortiz’s creative career started “fairly young.” While modeling in big cities, she discovered photography teams were having more fun. She joked they got to eat sandwiches provided by catering.
Ortiz, who received a scholarship to attend Bloomsburg University as a painting major, started taking film photography.
“I kind of double-dipped. I was one class short of photography,” she said.
Something missing
Ortiz said she felt something “was missing” in her work. While her husband served in the military, Ortiz worked at J.C. Penney Photography studio in Stroudsburg before its closure.
Ortiz was asked by a friend if she photographed weddings.
“I said ‘why not?’ I fell in love with it. I got to spend time with strangers and it was so much fun.” She said it all kind of fit perfectly.
“That’s pretty much how I ended up here,” Ortiz said.
“I just want to expand and grow,” she said, and continue Gardner’s legacy with a unique blend of “creativity.”
“I love color, design, art. I hope to continue his special care of the customers and bring my creativity into it,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz said every photographer is different. “I’m hoping to continue the same customer service and comfort he brought to everyone who comes here.”