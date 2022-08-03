LEWISBURG — Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) sent a top-level representative to Lewisburg in order to gain a better understanding of what makes the community unique in its recreational opportunities.
“Outdoor recreation cannot be an industry of its own,” said Nathan Reigner, who was appointed as the state's first-ever executive director of outdoor recreation in January.
Reigner, who has a doctorate in Natural Resource Management from the University of Vermont and reports directly to DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn, is evaluating outdoor recreational opportunities in the state and trying to figure out the best way to market them and expand access to the state's recreational infrastructure. He's looking ahead to what outdoor recreation will look like in Pennsylvania come 2050 and beyond.
Pennsylvania is the sixth largest outdoor recreation economy in the nation, accounting for billions of dollars in economic impact each year, according to DCNR.
Reigner began his tour of Lewisburg at Hufnagle Park, with Mayor Kendy Alvarez and other officials from the borough and region.
Alvarez explained the park's history and details surrounding recent playground equipment updates. She mentioned the creek running through the park is being tested by Bucknell University students and believes the water quality has improved.
Alvarez told Reigner the playground equipment was donated by Playworld. The equipment is state of the art and not like any other park in the nation, according to Playworld. It was donated as the company’s thank you to the community's first responders following a fire at their facilities
“We’ve seen the devastation,” Alvarez said about Lewisburg’s past.
Lewisburg Neighborhoods Director Taylor Lightman gave Reigner a description of recreational opportunities available in the borough.
Brian Auman of the Bald Eagle Mountain Biking Association went over future plans for an amphitheater to replace the gazebo at Hufnagle Park.
According to Borough Manager Bill Lowthert, the amphitheater will leave plenty of room for entertainment and social distancing should another pandemic grip society.
“It’s about what makes the community work,” said Ellen Ruby, director of Lewisburg Downtown Partnership.
Andrew Miller, executive director of Susquehanna River Valley Visitors Bureau, said the community was lucky to have Reigner visit and said Lewisburg is one of the first communities he has visited.
Miller said people often overlook the awesome amenities in their own backyard.
“Understanding what we have and looking at it through the eyes of visitors and tourists helps make us all tourism ambassadors for our community and region,” Miller said. “What residents enjoy, tourists will love.”
Miller said he believed in order for changes to happen, it needs to be from the ground up.
Reigner toured Lewisburg Landing and was briefed on the impact and opportunities a walking trail on the bridge next to Soldier’s Park could have.
Lightman said the bridge is a dream concept between him and Alvarez. He also mentioned Lewisburg Neighborhoods recently restarted its Public Paddle program and more information can be found on their website, lewisburgneighborhoods.org.
At Wolfe Field, Reigner was told of the massive potential the park could have. Potential plans are in the works for a Bike Park.
Reigner and many of the same officials are scheduled to tour the Anthracite Outdoor Adventure Area Thursday morning.