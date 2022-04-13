SUNBURY — Residents looking forward to benefitting from traffic patterns related to the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation Project only have months to wait.
On Wednesday, PennDOT officials said construction crews are on target to make the late summer opening date set for the northern section of the project while the southern section is still expected to open by 2027.
“That is still the plan,” said PennDOT District 3 Executive Eric High. “That is still what we’re shooting for.”
The thruway — which will “change the region,” according to project assistant construction engineer Ted Deptula — was one of a variety of topics discussed by District 3 officials during a meeting Wednesday, including major projects and funding.
Gerald Wertz, assistant district executive for design, said a final path exists for the southern section of the new highway and property purchases needed to begin work on the first contract have been finalized. Other property purchases involved with the project had not been finalized, “for a number of reasons,” he said.
Construction on the $900 million, 13-mile bypass, which includes a nearly mile-long bridge over the Susquehanna River, began in 2016.
When finished, it will connect Routes 11-15 near Selinsgrove in Snyder County to Route 147 in Northumberland County, re-routing much of the heavy traffic from the Strip in Monroe Township and Shamokin Dam and other Valley communities like Lewisburg and Northumberland.
PennDOT has an estimated 75 projects planned spanning 186 miles of highway across nine counties that will cost $265 million.
According to the officials’ presentation, the department has a $10.1 billion budget and an $8.1 billion funding gap and the state uses 78 percent of its gas tax for highway funding. New York, in comparison, uses 18% of its gas tax for highways.
High said Pennsylvania lost $674 million because of pandemic-related issues tied into the state’s gas tax.
The state will receive $4 billion through 2026 through President Joe Biden’s infrastructure plan, including $1.6 billion specifically for bridges, a total that needs to be matched with 20% in state funds.
PennDOT officials said the state has 12 million registered vehicles, 40,000 miles of roadway and 25,400 bridges. Annually, 85 billion vehicles travel on the state’s roadways.