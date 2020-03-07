SUNBURY — Parents and children now have a new secure place for custody exchanges and visitations thanks to Transitions of PA.
The Fairl Family Justice Center, located at 142 Chestnut Street, opened its doors Friday.
The home was named after Bill and Carolyn Fairl, volunteers who helped with the renovation and design at the new home and the Transitions Safe House in Shamokin.
“We retired here and fell in love with the area,” said Carolyn Fairl, whose husband passed away in 2017. “We were missing our children and we wanted to do something that would impact the lives of children. We became involved in Transitions and wanted to do something hands-on.”
The home will serve Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties, and is free of cost to parents, Transitions CEO Susan Mathias said.
The home is committed to enhancing the safety of parents and child victims of family violence in an atmosphere that fosters sage and healthy interactions between children and their parents, Mathias said.
“During exchanges, one parent will check-in at the front of the house using the entrance on Chestnut Street,” Transitions CEO Susan Mathias said. “Once that parent is in our waiting area, we will notify the other parent by phone that they can bring the child or children to the back entrance of the house.”
There is no outside access between the front and the back of the house, without circling the First Reform Church, Mathias said.
“In the back, we have the entrance clearly marked and well-lit,” she said. “There will be two trained monitors in the house at the exchange time. There are locked security doors from the kitchen area into the waiting area. Cameras are operating at all times. The monitor will escort the children to the parent in the waiting room. The exchange process will work in reverse when the child returns. Neither parent of a child will interact with the other parent.”
“We wanted something warm and comfortable for these children who are dealing with strife,” Fairl said. “It will be a safe place for families, safe for children.”
“We are so happy to be here in Sunbury,” Mathias said Friday. “We look forward to serving the children and making sure they have a safe place to go.”
The three-story house has various rooms set up with sofa’s, chairs, televisions and some toys for children to enjoy while the exchange is taking place.
Other rooms are set up for legal and counseling services.
“This is designed to be a safe and secure place for the children and parents,” Family Justice Center coordinator Shayna Schreck said. “We will monitor every step of the way and make sure everyone is safe.”
Mathias said Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch was instrumental in getting the center open.
“I am glad to have played a piece in this,” Piecuch said. “It is great to see that parents and children will have a place to go and I thank and commend Transitions for them taking on this project.”
For more information or to obtain a referral form contact the center at 570-495-4647 or visit the website at www.transitionsofpa.org/familyjusticecenter.