WATSONTOWN — The electricity rates and model will not change in Watsontown after a borough resident brought her concerns of high utility bills to the council meeting on Monday night.
Lisa Fox, who purchased a home late last year in the borough, said her electric bill was nearly $1,000 for 5,600 kilowatt hours over two months. She lives alone with her dog in a 1,500-square-foot ranch house.
“I literally didn’t come to Watsontown to cause a problem,” said Fox, a U.S. Navy veteran and employee at Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit in Milton. “I just wanted to buy a house, make my yard pretty, pay my taxes. I had no idea I was going to spend $1,000 in two months on a light bill. I didn’t budget $6,000 a year for my light bill.”
Fox’s parents lived in Watsontown for more than 25 years and she lived just outside the borough for the last 12 years. When the home she rented was sold she decided she wanted to buy her own house and purchased her “dream home.”
Fox said she was not told she had to purchase electricity from the local borough and that what was charged is more than double the amount of PPL. She said borough residents should be able to choose their electricity provider.
The borough set the electricity rates in 2015 at 20.43 cents for the first 400 kilowatt hours used each month, and 16.12 cents for additional kilowatt hours. A $10.66 per month customer charge is charged. A power purchase adjustment, based on usage, is also applied to each monthly bill, according to the borough’s resolution.
Fox said her December bill was $348 and her January bill was $531.
“I called the borough, I cried, I was in a complete panic,” said Fox. “I have a 1,500-square-foot house with natural gas heat and natural gas hot water. How can I possibly have used 1,920 kilowatt hours (in one month).”
Fox said she started replacing appliances. She said she has an electrician coming to the house to review it.
The rates are higher than PPL, but the property taxes are also kept lower, having not been raised since 2014, borough council officials said.
There are budget plans and any county resident has access to the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) if they have trouble paying biills, borough officials said.
Councilman Dennis Confer told Fox she should have done more research.
“You didn’t do your homework before you bought your house,” said Confer. “If you live in Delaware Township, those people know that Watsontown sells electricity to their residents.”
President Greg Miller said there would be no change in the killowat rate when asked by Fox.
“Not today,” he said. “I lived here since 1976. I had no trouble with the electric bill. My electric bill is consistent month after month after month.”