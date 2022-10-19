MILTON — The Milton Area School Board approved new incentives for 114 classified support staff in the district.
At Tuesday night's public meeting, the school board member approved a motion to revise the handbook for 71 full-time and 43 part-time classified support staff, which includes custodians, special education paraprofessionals, ESL aides, food service workers, secretaries, IT support and maintenance. Current employees and new hires are eligible for bonuses and incentives.
"It's a reality that we cannot function as a district without these people," said Milton Area Superintendent Dr. James Bickhart. "Sometimes they go unseen, but they are critical to what we do. It's not huge, but it's a step in the direction to show them they are getting the respect they deserve in little ways. We're trying to set a precedence here that they are so important to our daily function and we want to continue being grateful for them."
Any current non-administrative employee who refers a new hire into the classified support staff group is eligible for a $500 bonus after six months of employment. It's a way to "incentive getting people who want to be there and utilize staff as recruiters," said business manager Derrek Fink.
"Bringing friends and family is huge for the school and building a strong work force," said Fink.
New full-time employees will receive a $1,000 sign-on bonus and new part-time will received $500. The bonus will be paid in two parts after 90 days and six months, he said.
There is also a $1,000 retention bonus for paraprofessionals who work in the more difficult programs, including emotional support, autistic support, life skills support and multiple disabilities support. The bonus will given at the end of the completed school year and be pro-rated based on the time spent in the program, said Fink.
Paraprofessionals will also receive a lunch credit for each day the cafeteria is open and they are working. The credit includes an entree and a side, said Fink.
"We're very excited that we can offer some of these things," said Fink.
In other business, the school board members also approved a reviewed Memorandum of Agreement between the school district and the Milton Education Association regarding the district's "grow your own" school psychologist offering. It is now offered to two current Professional Staff members beginning in the 2022-2023 school year or as soon as a program allows new enrollment rather than one.
The staff member agrees to enroll in the Edinboro School Psychologist program with the district using American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSR) funds to pay for the tuition. The general budget will support the completion of the program when ESSRs funds end in September 2024, according to the agreement.
The employee must agree to work for the district for five years following the completion of the program. Otherwise, they must reimburse the district between 20 and 80 percent depending on their length of employment, according to the agreement.