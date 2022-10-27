MIDDLEBURG — Ten-year-old Adam Grayston kicked a soccer ball for about 20 minutes Thursday on newly installed turf inside a 17,000-square-foot Middleburg facility that is now open to the community.
"It feels good on my feet," said Adam, adding, "I like how it's a wide open space."
His father, Selinsgrove developer Robert Grayston, purchased the building, a former Stanley Woodworking warehouse, and the adjacent 33,000-square-foot plant at 4113 White Top Road, with plans to develop an athletic training center and open it for hourly lease to the public.
"We did this for the community because there's nothing on this side of the river," said the elder Grayston, who also serves as vice president and coach of the North Union United soccer club.
The turf was installed on Monday in the building that also had lights and headers added and the walls insulated and painted with white epoxy paint so athletes "can play off the walls."
Cheryl Underhill, the Selinsgrove High School girl's soccer coach, is helping to manage the facility and handle the scheduling of events through her Facebook page, but Grayston said a website will be created specifically for that purpose.
The cost to lease the space is $50 per hour for a half-field and $80 per hour for a full field.
The building has already been booked by a handful of clubs, Grayston said, and is available for athletes training in soccer, field hockey and lacrosse. The facility has been leased this Saturday for flag football, he said.
Grayston's wife, Melissa, is often driving her son and daughter, Holly, to sports events and said it'll be a relief to parents like her to have a closer facility.
"It's nice to have for this area," she said.
For soccer players in the Valley, the closest indoor practice areas are in Northumberland and Watsontown, a long drive for residents in western Snyder County and Port Trevorton, she said.
Grayston said he has additional turf and plans to renovate the 33,000-square-foot building next door to provide more opportunities for training athletes, including baseball and softball.
"We've had several people ask about a golf simulator," he said.