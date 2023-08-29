DANVILLE — A New Jersey man facing felony theft charges is headed to county court after waiving his preliminary hearing in front of Montour County District Judge William Wilt on Tuesday.
Darrel Cullins-Deckard, 32, of Jersey City, also faces charges in Northumberland County after officers responded to an alleged burglary in progress at the CVS in Sunbury and Cullins-Deckard attempted to flee, police said.
On July 9, Danville police were dispatched to CVS for a report of retail theft. The store manager reported the individual to be wearing a white medical mask, t-shirt and shorts and provided a photo to officers, according to police.
The man had allegedly placed items inside gift bags from the store and left without paying for anything, police said.
The manager supplied police with a report indicating the items taken and their total value of almost $3,000. The items taken were mostly allergy medicine, according to court documents.
Police were dispatched to the same CVS July 19 at around 3 p.m., following another retail theft, police said.
Police said the store manager informed them that the same male had allegedly entered the store and placed items in gift bags, but left the store without taking any of the items.
After reviewing security footage, police confirmed this was the individual who had allegedly stolen from the pharmacy previously.
On July 19, Danville authorities were notified that Sunbury Police had arrested a male at the CVS in the city and the individual was being taken to Geisinger Medical Center, according to court documents.
Danville police went to the hospital to observe the individual, who they claimed was the same male from the security footage. Police said when they saw Cullins-Deckard in the hospital, he was wearing the same clothing as was shown in the footage.